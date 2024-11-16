Vivo X200 series India: 5 things we already know about the smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO VIVO

Vivo is set to launch its most anticipated X200 series in the Indian market. As per the information, the company is set to unleash the smartphones in December 2024 and claims to deliver exciting features. The lineup is expected to come with the standard X200, a Pro model, and potentially a Mini version. And ahead of the launch itself, we already know a lot about the upcoming smartphones. Here are the details:

1. OLED Display

The very first thing about the Vivo X200 series is that it will feature a 6.67-inch OLED LTPS quad-curved display. It will further come with 4,500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and PWM dimming capabilities.

2. Camera setup

The new series will majorly support a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter, which will help the user to get much better and updated photographs. Another camera will be a 50MP telephoto shooter and the third will have ultra-wide lenses. All the cameras together will make it a powerful device for taking pictures and videos.

3. Fast charging capabilities

The standard Vivo X200 will be backed by a 5,800mAh battery. It will support 90W fast charging, and the Pro models (Secondary) will have an even bigger battery of around 6,000mAh- giving enough strength to the device, which could last for a day easily with heavy usage (but cannot claim anything, as we have not reviewed the device, by the time of writing).

4. Pro models: Upgraded!

The Pro variants of X200 will include an LTPO 120Hz display, along with slimmer bezels, and a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor for a great photography experience and a better look. Certainly going to make a good competition, as per the specifications are concerned.

5. Powerful Performance

The smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset with a 3.6GHz performance core, which promises flagship-level performance across all models.

