These commonly used passwords are an open invitation for hackers- Change them NOW!

NordPass' latest research reveals the most commonly used passwords worldwide, and unfortunately, many of these can be cracked in less than a second. The most used password globally and in India is ‘123456’, followed by others like ‘123456789’ and ‘password’. These simple combinations are easy for hackers to guess, putting your personal and work accounts at risk.

Top Passwords in India

The research found that Indian users tend to stick to easily memorable phrases like:

Indya123

Abcd1234

Admin

While these are easy to remember, they are also among the easiest to crack. Notably, ‘password’ is the second most used password in India, a practice still widely seen in other countries, including the UK and Australia.

Corporate Accounts at Risk

The study also reveals that a significant number of corporate accounts are at risk, with default passwords like ‘newmember‘ or ‘admin‘ being commonly used. Many employees even use the same passwords for personal and work-related accounts, making their entire digital lives vulnerable to cybercriminals.

The Growing Threat

Experts warn that nearly 78 per cent of the world’s most common passwords can be cracked in under a second, a significant rise from last year's 70 per cent. This trend highlights the worsening state of password security, with millions still using simple combinations that make it easy for hackers to breach accounts.

How to protect yourself

To avoid becoming a target, experts recommend using strong passwords that are at least 20 characters long and feature a mix of numbers, letters, and special symbols. Avoid reusing passwords across different sites, and enable multi-factor authentication for added protection. If you find complex passwords difficult to remember, consider using a password manager to store them securely.

Do not risk your digital security. Change your passwords to something more robust today, and ensure your personal and professional accounts are safe from cyber threats.

