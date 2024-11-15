Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 23: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 23: What to expect?

Samsung is set to launch the new Galaxy S25 series in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event which has been set to take place in the US. The company will be launching three variants under the series.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 18:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung, a leading smartphone has been gearing up to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S25 series in the coming year. As per the information, the smartphone will be launched on January 23, 2025, in the Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place in the United States. Under the series, the smartphone is expected to unleash three premium models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Furthermore, the company will unveil a Galaxy S25 Slim variant along with the upcoming lineup.

Launch details and colour options

Earlier reports have suggested that the device will be unleashed on January 5, but the latest updates have confirmed the timeline is by the end of January.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 will reportedly come in seven colour options, while the Galaxy S25 Plus might offer eight colours.

Highlights of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event

Galaxy S25 Ultra 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the most premium model under the series, will feature a 200MP main camera which will support three rear cameras- 50MP rear cameras and an impressive 50MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone will also offer a 120x superzoom capability and S-Pen support for added functionality.

Performance and processors

Globally, the series will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, regions like India might receive models powered by the Exynos 2500 processor. The phones will be equipped with advanced AI features, enhancing both performance and user experience.

Related Stories
Amazon Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available for less than Rs 75,000

Amazon Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available for less than Rs 75,000

Samsung Galaxy S25 launch timeline, budget foldables and first XR headset

Samsung Galaxy S25 launch timeline, budget foldables and first XR headset

Samsung to reportedly launch a budget-friendly flip smartphone next year: What we know so far

Samsung to reportedly launch a budget-friendly flip smartphone next year: What we know so far

Samsung to return to mixed reality device market after 10-year absence with launch of new devices

Samsung to return to mixed reality device market after 10-year absence with launch of new devices

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series design revealed through leaked case images

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series design revealed through leaked case images

Samsung shocks Apple, rolls out upgraded Bixby voice assistant with AI capabilities

Samsung shocks Apple, rolls out upgraded Bixby voice assistant with AI capabilities

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB variant gets 53 percent discount, now available for half its original price

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB variant gets 53 percent discount, now available for half its original price

Samsung's affordable flip phone leaked details reveal Galaxy S24-like feature

Samsung's affordable flip phone leaked details reveal Galaxy S24-like feature

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series rumoured to launch early, according to new leak

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series rumoured to launch early, according to new leak

Samsung's latest patent hints at tri-fold smartphone, rivaling Huawei's innovations

Samsung's latest patent hints at tri-fold smartphone, rivaling Huawei's innovations

Additional launches

The event may also feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, further expanding Samsung’s foldable lineup.

This series promises top-notch innovations in camera technology, performance, and design, solidifying Samsung’s position as a leader in the premium smartphone market.

 

ALSO READ: Google brings AI-powered call and app spam detection tool for users to rival Truecaller

Google has surprised its users by bringing a new TrueCaller-like feature, which will help Pixel users identify spam calls and spam applications.

ALSO READ: 5 Things to consider before buying a geyser for your home

To ensure a hassle-free experience during the winter, one has to choose the best water heater, which could be fast as well as safe. But with numerous options available in the market at present, selecting the best one may seem overwhelming.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gadgets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement