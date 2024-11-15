Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 23: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung, a leading smartphone has been gearing up to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S25 series in the coming year. As per the information, the smartphone will be launched on January 23, 2025, in the Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place in the United States. Under the series, the smartphone is expected to unleash three premium models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Furthermore, the company will unveil a Galaxy S25 Slim variant along with the upcoming lineup.

Launch details and colour options

Earlier reports have suggested that the device will be unleashed on January 5, but the latest updates have confirmed the timeline is by the end of January.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 will reportedly come in seven colour options, while the Galaxy S25 Plus might offer eight colours.

Highlights of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the most premium model under the series, will feature a 200MP main camera which will support three rear cameras- 50MP rear cameras and an impressive 50MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone will also offer a 120x superzoom capability and S-Pen support for added functionality.

Performance and processors

Globally, the series will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, regions like India might receive models powered by the Exynos 2500 processor. The phones will be equipped with advanced AI features, enhancing both performance and user experience.

Additional launches

The event may also feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, further expanding Samsung’s foldable lineup.

This series promises top-notch innovations in camera technology, performance, and design, solidifying Samsung’s position as a leader in the premium smartphone market.

