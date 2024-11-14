5 Things to consider before buying a geyser for your home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bathroom water heater

Choosing the right geyser for your home could be tricky, as we have so many options available in the market. To ensure a hassle-free experience during the winter, one has to choose the best water heater, which could be fast as well as safe. But with numerous options available in the market at present, selecting the best one may seem overwhelming.

To solve the concern, we bring to you a guide which will help you to make the right choice, while buying a geaser.

The right type: Instant versus storage geyser

Instant geysers are compact and heat water faster. These geysers make them ideal for smaller families or single users- especially in the kitchens. However, they offer a limited amount of hot water at a time, which means it may not be suitable for long showers.

Storage geysers come with a larger tank capacity. These geysers are said to be more suitable for bathrooms and larger families (with more family members). They can hold hot water for longer periods but take up more space and consume slightly more energy.

Image Source : FREEPIKBathroom geyser

Consider the capacity based on household size

For small households, you need a geyser with a storage capacity of 10-15 litres.

For larger families, a geyser with a capacity of 15-25 litres will suffice.

One must keep in mind to buy a geyser which holds the capacity, as per the requirement- for daily hot water needs.

Energy efficiency ratings

The BEE star rating is very important for energy efficiency. And a geyser with a 5-star rating may cost a bit more but will certainly be an ideal machine for long-term savings on electricity bills.

Choosing a high-star rating also means an eco-friendly option that conserves energy, making it a smart investment.

Check the water tank material

Geysers with tanks which is made up of stainless steel or copper will have the capacity to last longer as they are less prone to rust and corrosion, especially important in areas with hard water.

Some geysers come with anti-corrosive coatings, which help in enhancing durability and ensure that the water remains safe.

Prioritize safety features

Safety is the utmost priority and if you are looking for a geyser, make sure that it includes the automatic shut-off, thermostat control and pressure relief valves to avoid overheating or excess pressure.

An ISI-certified geyser is another indication of quality and safety compliance, that provides peace of mind.

ALSO READ: Wedding Invitation Scams at rise: A single click may put you in grave danger

ALSO READ: The Guardian quits X: Why this 200-year-old media giant walked away?