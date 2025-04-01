'India is amazing': Sunita Williams describes how the country looks from space | VIDEO NASA astronaut Sunita Williams shared her breathtaking experience of viewing India from space, describing the Himalayas, Mumbai, and city lights from orbit.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has shared her experience of viewing India from space, describing its landscapes, lights, and unique features seen from the International Space Station (ISS). Speaking to the media after her return from an extended mission aboard the ISS, Williams said, "India is amazing," while recalling breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Himalayas, cities, and lights from space

Williams highlighted how the Himalayas appear from orbit, saying, "Every time we went over the Himalayas, we got incredible pictures. It happened like a ripple and flowed down into India."

As her spacecraft moved further south, she described how Gujarat and Mumbai stood out with their distinct colors. "It gives a beacon of 'here it comes.' There were networks of lights going from bigger cities into smaller ones," she added.

Connection to India and future space collaborations

Expressing her deep connection to India, Williams said she was excited about the country’s advancements in space exploration. "I hope to come back to my father’s home country and am getting excited about an Indian astronaut going to space with Axiom Mission," she said, referring to India's partnership with private space companies.

Williams praised India as a "great country" and a "wonderful democracy," recognising its rapid progress in space technology. She also acknowledged the growing collaboration between NASA and ISRO, including projects like NISAR, a joint Earth-observation satellite mission.

India is currently preparing for its human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, set for launch by 2026. Williams' reflections not only showcase the beauty of India from space but also underline her pride in her heritage and optimism for India’s role in global space exploration.

