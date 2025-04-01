Yogi Adityanath on protests against Waqf Amendment Bill: 'Every good work faces opposition' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the Waqf Board has become a hub of personal interests, accusing it of misusing authority to illegally occupy government properties.

Amid ongoing protests by sections of the Muslim community across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that "every good work faces opposition." In an exclusive interview with the news agency PTI, he emphasised that the nation holds supreme importance for him, stating that if the nation remains secure, then religion too will be safeguarded. His remarks came as a response to the criticism and opposition faced by the proposed amendments.

"Every good initiative faces opposition. The same applies to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is drawing criticism...I work as a citizen of this country... I do not consider myself special... As a citizen, I fulfill my constitutional responsibilities. For me, the nation comes first. If my country is safe, then my religion is also safe, and when religion is secure, it paves the way for welfare," CM Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath questions Waqf Board?

Responding to the mounting opposition, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also delivered a sharp rebuttal, posing direct questions to those criticising the bill. He took a direct dig at those opposing the bill and questioned the role and efficacy of the Waqf Board. "To those creating a fuss over this issue, I want to ask… Has the Waqf Board contributed to welfare in any way? Leave everything else, has the Waqf Board even done anything for the welfare of Muslims?" he asked.

'Reforms are need of the hour'

CM Yogi further claimed that the Waqf Board has become a hub of personal interests, accusing it of misusing authority to illegally occupy government properties. He also asserted that reforms are necessary for progress. "Reform is the demand of the times, and every reform faces resistance," he added.

Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, also called the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill', aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The government is set to table the revised Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament this week.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath on minorities in Uttar Pradesh: 'If Hindus are safe, Muslims are safe'