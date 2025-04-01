Loco pilots among three killed as two goods trains collide in Jharkhand's Sahibganj | VIDEO The accident took place on the Farakka-Lalmatiya MGR railway line near the Barhait police station area of Sahibganj district. Following the incident, the administration also dispatched a team to the site to assess the situation and initiate an investigation.

A major train accident occurred in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of three people, including two loco pilots. According to reports, a coal-laden freight train collided with an empty goods train in Sahibganj district.

As per the information, at least five railway workers and a CRPF jawan also sustained injuries in the accident. All the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Community Health Center in Barhait. Following the incident, the administration also dispatched a team to the site to assess the situation and initiate an investigation.

Where did the accident take place?

The accident took place on the Farakka-Lalmatiya MGR railway line near the Barhait police station area of Sahibganj district. As per preliminary information, the empty goods train was stationed at Barhait MT when a coal-loaded through-pass goods train, heading from Lalmatiya, crashed into it with force. The collision occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 3:30 am.

(Inputs from Mukesh Kumar and Anamika Gaur)