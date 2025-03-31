Madhya Pradesh enforces liquor ban in 19 religious cities from April 1 | Full list here The decision, approved by the state Cabinet on January 24 during a meeting in Maheshwar, is part of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s initiative to promote de-addiction and uphold religious sentiments.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on liquor sales in 19 religious cities and gram panchayats, effective from April 1, 2025. The decision, aimed at honouring public faith and promoting de-addiction, was approved by the state Cabinet on January 24, 2025, during a meeting in Maheshwar, the city of Lokmata Ahilyabai. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the move as a "historic step" toward preserving the sanctity of religious places and discouraging alcohol consumption in areas of spiritual significance. The liquor ban will be enforced in one municipal corporation, six municipal councils, six city councils, and six gram panchayats, covering areas of significant spiritual and historical importance.

The state government has framed this decision as part of a larger initiative to promote de-addiction and align governance with public sentiment, cultural values, and religious heritage. The move ensures that places of worship and pilgrimage remain alcohol-free zones, respecting the beliefs of millions of devotees. "This decision reflects the people's faith and reverence toward sacred places. It is a step toward de-addiction and preserving our cultural values," CM Yadav said.

The liquor ban applies to all liquor shops, bars, and alcohol-selling establishments within the following urban and rural areas:

Ujjain – Home to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Omkareshwar – A major pilgrimage site with another Jyotirlinga. Maheshwar – A historically significant town associated with Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Mandleshwar – Known for its temples and ghats along the Narmada River. Orchha – Famous for the Ram Raja Temple, where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king. Maihar – Home to the revered Sharda Devi Temple. Chitrakoot – A religious site closely associated with Lord Ram’s exile. Datia – The seat of Pitambara Peeth, a major Shakti shrine. Panna – Known for temples and wildlife sanctuaries. Mandla – Home to Satdhara, a sacred site for the Gond tribal community. Multai – The origin of the Tapti River. Mandsaur – Famous for the Pashupatinath Temple. Amarkantak – The source of the Narmada River, a key pilgrimage center.

Gram Panchayats included in the ban:

Salkanpur Kundalpur Bandakpur Barmankalan Barmankhurd Linga

With this move, Madhya Pradesh joins several other Indian states that have implemented alcohol prohibition policies in religious or culturally significant zones. The liquor ban aims to promote a more disciplined, faith-driven society while reducing alcohol dependency.

(With PTI inputs)