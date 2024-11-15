Google brings AI-powered call and app spam detection tool for users to rival Truecaller

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GOOGLE

Google, one of the leading players in the technology world has come up with a new AI-powered spam-detecting feature. This feature has been designed to stand tall to detect any unknown and unwanted spam calls, to compete with its rivals like Truecaller. The new feature is reportedly available exclusively for Pixel users and only in the US market.

This tool is capable of tracking suspicious calls in real time by using on-device machine learning capabilities. Users will further see a label like ‘Likely scam – Suspicious activity detected’ and they could either end the call or mark it as safe.

It is worth noting that Google has emphasised user privacy, and the tech giant has ensured that no calls are being recorded or stored.

App monitoring for security

Further, in addition to spam alerts, Google has rolled out a new feature to identify malicious app behaviour as well. Using AI techniques, it will monitor the app by interacting and will send alerts to the users when any unusual activity is being noticed. It will further suggest the deletion of the app, if necessary. This will ensure that the harmful apps will not compromise personal data.

Limited availability

As per the information available, these tracking tools are available for Pixel 6 and newer models only, and it will require users to join the Google beta program to have access. While exclusive to the US, it is still unsure if the feature will come to India, anytime soon.

With a dual focus on call and app security, Google has again showcased its commitment towards improving digital safety through AI innovation.

