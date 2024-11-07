Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Google Pixel’s Call Screen set to get AI-powered smart replies: What to expect?

Reports suggest the tech giant is developing an "AI Replies" feature that will provide smarter, context-based responses during calls, elevating the existing standard reply options. With this enhancement, Pixel users may soon enjoy a more advanced, conversational Call Screen experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2024 22:14 IST
Google Pixel
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel

Google’s popular Call Screen feature for Pixel phones may soon see a powerful AI upgrade. Reports indicate that the tech giant is developing a new "AI Replies" feature to generate intelligent responses based on real-time conversations, moving beyond the current standard reply options. Here’s a closer look at the potential game-changer for Pixel users.

AI-driven replies for real-time conversations

As per the report by Android Authority, Google’s new ‘AI Replies’ will let the Call Screen feature suggest smart, context-aware responses based on the caller’s statements. At present, under development, this enhancement would enable Google Assistant to respond with relevant replies if users choose not to answer, providing a more dynamic solution than the fixed options in previous versions.

How Call Screen works?

Call Screen, which is available on Pixel phones in select regions, enables users to set the Google Assistant to answer incoming calls and inquire about the purpose of the call. This feature is useful for screening unknown callers or filtering out spam. The AI Replies update aims to take this functionality to the next level by understanding complex responses from callers, which could make it even more effective for handling a variety of call scenarios.

Code Hints at enhanced AI with Gemini Nano

In a recent APK teardown, code within the Phone app suggests that the new AI Replies are being internally referred to as “dobby” and powered by “dobby LLM.” It’s likely a codename for Google’s Gemini Nano, a language model that powers AI features in Pixel 9. With a dedicated large language model potentially driving the feature, AI Replies could deliver smarter, more fluid conversations.

When to expect AI Replies on Pixel phones

While Google has not provided any release date for AI Replies, the feature has already generated excitement in the Android community. As Google continues to refine its AI-powered tools, Pixel users could soon have access to a more intelligent Call Screen, making it easier than ever to handle calls with minimal effort.

 

