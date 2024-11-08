How to find and delete unused apps on your Android device? Smart tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Play

At present, Android smartphones are launching preloaded with several applications which are not much of the use to many users. These rarely used apps go unnoticed, but keeping them on the device could impact your device in a few ways.

Why Remove Unused Apps?

Unused applications could become outdated, opening up security vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. Additionally, they take up precious storage and add to clutter on your phone. If you are ready for a cleaner, safer device, it’s time to delete those apps.

Quick steps to delete unused apps on Android devices

Here’s how to easily find and remove unused apps on your Android device by following a set of steps:

Step 1: Open the settings on your smartphone

First, open the Settings app on your device- by pulling down the Notification Shade and tapping the gear icon.

Step 2: Go to unused apps

Under Settings, navigate to Apps and tap on Unused Apps. Here, you will find a list of apps which you have not opened in the past 3 to 6 months.

Step 3: Start deleting

Next to each app, you will find a trash can icon which could be tapped to delete an app. Once you tap on that, confirm the action by tapping OK when prompted.

Repeat this for each app which you no longer need.

Consider what to keep or remove

Before removing any app from your Android device, think about how often you might need it.

By regularly reviewing and deleting unused apps, you could help protect your data and keep your device running smoothly. It’s a simple, effective way to manage your storage and maintain security on your Android 13 phone.

