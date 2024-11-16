Jio vs BSNL: Which 70-day prepaid recharge plan is better?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio vs BSNL

With competition intensifying in the telecom sector, Jio and BSNL are both offering appealing 70-day validity recharge plans. Here's a breakdown of each plan's benefits and features to help you decide which one offers better value for money.

Jio's 70-Day Recharge Plan (Rs 666)

Jio's 70-day validity plan comes for Rs 666. It offers:

Unlimited calling on all networks

105GB total data (1.5GB per day)

100 free SMS daily

Free access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud

This plan is ideal for users who need substantial data and additional entertainment services.

BSNL's 70-Day Recharge Plan (Rs 197)

BSNL's offering is a more budget-friendly plan priced at Rs 197. It provides:

Unlimited calling for the first 18 days

2GB data per day for 18 days

100 free SMS daily

While the validity is 70 days, the benefits for the remaining 52 days are limited to basic calling, making it a more economical option for those mainly seeking to keep their number active.

Which Plan Offers More Value?

Jio’s Rs 666 plan offers substantial data, longer validity for benefits, and access to entertainment services. BSNL's Rs 197 plan is cheaper but offers fewer benefits after the first 18 days, making it a great option for light users who want to keep their number active.

Both plans have their merits, depending on your usage needs. Jio offers more data and entertainment perks, while BSNL provides a more cost-effective solution for basic users.

