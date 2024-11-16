Saturday, November 16, 2024
     
Jio vs BSNL: Which 70-day prepaid recharge plan is better?

With increasing competition among telecom giants, Jio and BSNL are stepping up their game by offering attractive recharge plans. Both companies have rolled out 70-day validity plans that cater to customers looking for long-term value. Here’s a comparison of their offerings.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2024 18:43 IST
Image Source : FILE Jio vs BSNL

With competition intensifying in the telecom sector, Jio and BSNL are both offering appealing 70-day validity recharge plans. Here's a breakdown of each plan's benefits and features to help you decide which one offers better value for money.

Jio's 70-Day Recharge Plan (Rs 666)

Jio's 70-day validity plan comes for Rs 666. It offers:

  • Unlimited calling on all networks
  • 105GB total data (1.5GB per day)
  • 100 free SMS daily
  • Free access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud

This plan is ideal for users who need substantial data and additional entertainment services.

BSNL's 70-Day Recharge Plan (Rs 197)

BSNL's offering is a more budget-friendly plan priced at Rs 197. It provides:

  • Unlimited calling for the first 18 days
  • 2GB data per day for 18 days
  • 100 free SMS daily

While the validity is 70 days, the benefits for the remaining 52 days are limited to basic calling, making it a more economical option for those mainly seeking to keep their number active.

Which Plan Offers More Value?

  1. Jio’s Rs 666 plan offers substantial data, longer validity for benefits, and access to entertainment services.
  2. BSNL's Rs 197 plan is cheaper but offers fewer benefits after the first 18 days, making it a great option for light users who want to keep their number active.

Both plans have their merits, depending on your usage needs. Jio offers more data and entertainment perks, while BSNL provides a more cost-effective solution for basic users.

ALSO READ: 5 Key things to know before porting your number from Jio to Airtel

Switching your mobile network provider can help you find better plans, network quality or additional benefits that suit the needs of the user. If you are considering porting your number from Jio to Airtel, then here are some important aspects which you need before transiting a smooth and worthwhile experience.

ALSO READ: Vodafone-Idea reduces data benefits in Rs 23 prepaid plan

Vodafone-Idea lowers the data limit in its emergency plan. The telecom service provider has made changes to its Rs 23 prepaid data plan, which is often used by customers who need emergency data. Earlier, it was offering 1.2GB of data per day, but the plan has now been reduced to 1 GB only.

