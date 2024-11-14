Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone-Idea reduces data benefits in Rs 23 prepaid plan

Vodafone-Idea lowers the data limit in its emergency plan. The telecom service provider has made changes to its Rs 23 prepaid data plan, which is often used by customers who need emergency data. Earlier, it was offering 1.2GB of data per day, but the plan has now been reduced to 1 GB only.

While the cost of the plan remains the same, the users will now receive 200MB less data than usual. Introduced in November of last year (2023), this affordable data pack was left unchanged even when mobile tariffs increased in July.

Due to funding challenges, the company has yet to launch 5G services, and it has seen a gradual decline in user numbers.

Alternative Options from Jio and Airtel

For users who need additional data, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) will offer an alternative plan worth Rs 26, which will provide 1.5GB of data for one whole day. Meanwhile, competing telecom companies Jio and Airtel have also introduced affordable data packs.

Both the recharge plan will provide a 1-hour validity and will deliver 1GB of high-speed data for Rs 11.

These smaller plans are designed for customers with high data consumption needs and provide flexible, short-term options.

Competitive landscape in the prepaid market

Vi’s recent data reduction has reflected a shift in the prepaid data pack in the market. With Jio, recently launching its Rs 11 plan on November 3 (2024), the competition for affordable, flexible data options is intensifying, especially for high-data-usage customers looking for short-term solutions.

ALSO READ: Wedding Invitation Scams at rise: A single click may put you in grave danger

The cybercriminals are reportedly exploiting a wedding invitation scam which looks like a simple wedding invitation link on your smartphone app, which could lead to a gateway for a cyberattack, risking all your data stored in the device.

ALSO READ: The Guardian quits X: Why this 200-year-old media giant walked away?

The decision to exit the popular micro-blogging platform owned by Elon Musk follows long-standing concerns and was finalised after the 2024 US Presidential Election, which highlighted the platform’s role in promoting divisive content and shaping the political discourse, as believed by the publication.