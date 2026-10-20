Marco Rubio calls India a 'refining superpower', says it can process Venezuelan crude oil

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described India as a "refining superpower", emphasising its ability to process heavy crude oil as Washington explores ways to expand Venezuelan oil production. Rubio said the US delegation would discuss the issue with Reliance during his three-day visit to India. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rubio pointed to India's experience in refining heavy crude and its potential role as more Venezuelan oil becomes available in the global market.

"India is a refining superpower. They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They've done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do," he said.

Rubio also said India had existing oil concessions in Venezuela that could enable it to increase production. "They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves," he told reporters in Mumbai.

US sees Venezuelan oil as a potential source of additional supply

Rubio presented the prospect of increased Venezuelan oil production as a constructive development that could help address pressure on global energy supplies. He cautioned, however, that Venezuela alone would not be able to make up for any shortfall caused by wider disruptions.

"I am not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help," he remarked.

The US Secretary of State said discussions with India on the subject had taken place previously and that New Delhi appeared willing to explore the opportunity. He also flagged potential hurdles, including sanctions, that would need to be addressed.

"So, that's one of the things we'll talk about. With India, we've talked about it in the past, and they sound ready. They're willing to do it. There might be a few impediments that stand in the way in terms of sanctions and so forth that we'll have to work through," he added.

Reliance talks to focus on Venezuelan oil production

Rubio confirmed that the American delegation planned to discuss Venezuelan oil production with Reliance. He also noted that India had made considerable progress in diversifying its sources of petroleum, describing that approach as prudent.

(With inputs from PTI)

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