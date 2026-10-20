Ramayana second song Ravana Tandav out now; advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's epic begins

The makers of Ramayana have released the film's second song, Ravana Tandav, adding to the anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film is among the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

The new track, Ravana Tandav, follows the release of Jai Jai Ram, the film’s first song, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Singer Vishal Dadlani lends his voice to Ravana Tandav, a powerful expression of devotion to Lord Shiv. The track features lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas, with A.R. Ameen and Hiral Viradia serving as music supervisors.

Watch the song Ravana Tandav here:

Ramayana India release date changed to November 5

The song, Ravana Tandav, arrives as the makers prepare for the film’s worldwide theatrical release. Ramayana: Part One will now release in India on November 5, 2026, the same date as its overseas release. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on November 8, coinciding with Diwali, while the international release had been planned for November 6. The makers subsequently moved the release forward, bringing the India and overseas dates together.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The two-part adaptation retells the ancient Indian epic, with the first instalment setting up the conflict between Rama and Ravana. A second part is planned for release around Diwali 2027.

Ramayana to release in multiple languages worldwide

Mounted on a reported combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for both parts, Ramayana is being developed for audiences in India and overseas. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, alongside an international rollout targeting markets across the world.

The makers are also planning versions for international audiences, with reports indicating that the film could be made available in nearly 40 languages. DNEG is handling the visual effects, while A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the music for the ambitious two-part saga.

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