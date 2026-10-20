TECNO SPARK 50s 5G launched at Rs. 19,999: Check price, features and availability

TECNO has officially launched the SPARK 50s 5G in India, just in time for the festive shopping rush. Priced from Rs. 19,999, this new addition will bring in the latest 5G technology at the offline retail shops across the country.

The company is betting big on strong network connectivity, a massive battery, and overall durability- three things that matter most to busy shoppers who want their devices to last and stay connected wherever they go.

Speecifications

The SPARK 50s 5G comes outfitted with a hefty 6,500mAh battery, which means users will get far more than a full day on a single charge, which is ideal for users who are always on the move and do not want to search for an outlet by lunchtime. If you do run low, not to worry as the phone comes with 45W fast charging that claims to fill up the battery faster than usual.

FreeLink feature:

TECNO is also introducing its in-house signal-boosting tech and a FreeLink feature. FreeLink is particularly interesting, as it lets users call, message, or share images with others up to 1.5km away, even if there is no cellular service, as long as you’re in an open area.

It is a clever function for anyone who goes off the grid occasionally, be it on a hike or at an outdoor event. Signal reliability is another highlight: TECNO says the phone manages downloads noticeably faster (up to 82 per cent under tough conditions) and doubles the speed of UPI transactions compared to standard offerings, at least under the scenarios they have tested.

Durability has not taken a back seat, as the SPARK 50s 5G comes with MIL-STD-810H standards and boasts an IP64 Pro rating, which translates into robust protection against dust and splashes- good news for users with active lifestyles or those who just want a phone that will not quit after a minor spill.

Storage, RAM and price:

The smartphone comes in two versions: a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs. 19,999, or you can step up to the 8GB RAM option (with the same storage) for Rs. 22,999. Both are offered in Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue, providing a bit of flair no matter your preference. For now, these devices are only available offline, so you’ll need to make your way to an authorized retail store.

AI features:

AI-powered features are another key part of the package. Along with TECNO’s own noise-cancelling technology for calls, the phone supports Google’s Gemini assistant and Circle to Search, making it easy to reduce background noise, summon quick help, or pull up info straight from your screen—all with a simple gesture or voice command.

Overall, TECNO has been aiming at the SPARK 50s 5G squarely at buyers who want solid 5G performance, reliable battery life, and features focused on real-world convenience, all below the Rs. 23,000 mark.

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