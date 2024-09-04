Jio offers unlimited plan for just Rs 173 per month, no more hefty bills

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) increased their mobile recharge plans last month, prompting many users to switch to the state owned telecom company BSNL. Considering this, Reliance Jio has rolled out many affordable recharge plans to retain its users. The company has a recharge plan with benefits like unlimited calling and data. Typically, a recharge plan with calling and data costs at least Rs 180 to 200 per month, but Jio's plan only costs Rs 173 per month.

Jio Value Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio offers a value recharge plan for Rs 1,899 with a validity of 336 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calling to any network in the country, free national roaming, and 24GB of high-speed data without any daily limit. Additionally, users receive 3600 free SMS and access to Jio's supplementary apps.

Jio Rs 189 recharge plan

Jio also provides a value recharge plan for Rs 189, offering 2GB of data, unlimited calling, free roaming, and 300 free SMS. Users also get access to Jio's supplementary apps such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

Meanwhile, Reliance recently held its 47th Annual General Meeting during which the company introduced its new AI-powered service called Jio Phonecall AI. This service offers users benefits such as call recording and translation. Jio Phonecall AI integrates AI into everyday phone calls for millions of Jio users.

Jio Phonecall will enable users to record phone calls and translate them into different languages, which will be particularly useful for users who need to communicate in different languages or understand conversations in other languages.

In addition to call recording and translation, Jio Phonecall AI will also allow users to convert voice into text in real-time, making it easier to reference important details without having to replay the call.

The new AI service will also provide summaries of long conversations, helping users quickly grasp the key points of any discussion.