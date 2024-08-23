Jio Rs 448 vs Rs 449 recharge plan: Tiny price, big difference for data users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Recently, major telecom operators in India like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased their mobile tariff prices from July 3. This recent hike has affected both prepaid and postpaid mobile tariff plans, resulting in an average increase of 15 percent. Due to the expensive recharge plans, many mobile subscribers in India have been switching to BSNL, which offers more affordable recharge plans. In response to this, telecom companies such as Jio and Airtel have introduced new tariff plans to retain their customers.

For heavy data users, Jio has introduced two recharge plans priced at Rs 448 and Rs 449. Although the price difference between these two plans is just Rs 1, they offer many additional benefits. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan

The prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 448 and includes 2GB of high-speed data for 28 days. Additionally, users will enjoy unlimited voice calling with a daily limit of 100 SMS. This plan also provides complimentary subscriptions to SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery Plus, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioCloud.

Image Source : JIOJio Rs 448 recharge plan

Jio Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 449 and offers 3GB of high speed for 28 days. In addition to this, users will get unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Image Source : JIOJio Rs 449 recharge plan

Which is the better option: Jio's Rs 448 or Rs 449 recharge plan?

If you are a heavy data user and need 3GB of data per day without access to complementary OTT platforms, the Jio Rs 449 recharge plan is the best option for you. However, if you also want to enjoy OTT subscriptions along with 2GB of data per day, then the Rs 448 recharge plan would be more suitable for you.

ALSO READ: TRAI report: Indians calling, data-streaming more than ever due to these factors