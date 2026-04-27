Jio launches Youth and Gaming Plan at Rs 459: Get Snapchat+, FanCode, Gemini Pro and 2GB daily data

New Delhi:

Jio has just rolled out the new Youth and Gaming Plan, which costs Rs 459. The plan clearly aims at younger users who are glued to their phones – gaming, streaming, scrolling through social media, or playing around with AI tools. This is not just another regular recharge; Jio’s packed in a bunch of extras, especially if you are a student or someone who lives online.

So, what’s in the box?

For Rs 459, you will get 28 days of service. This is the base plan for almost a month, with all the essentials and then some.

Every day, you get 2GB of high-speed data, plus a bonus 5GB for the month, for a total of 61GB. Blow through your daily data, and your speed drops to 64Kbps, so you will definitely notice. But if you have got a 5G phone in the right city, true unlimited 5G data is available as well.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio launches Youth and Gaming Plan at Rs 459

Unlimited calling for 28 days

Calls are totally unlimited across India, and you get to send 100 SMS each day. So, it’s got regular communication covered. But let’s talk about the add-ons, because that’s really the main event here.

Premium subscriptions to social media apps

You unlock premium subscriptions with this plan: Snapchat+, FanCode (through JioTV) for sports fans, JioGames Mobile for gamers, three months of JioHotstar Mobile so you’re good for streaming, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage. If you watch cricket, love hopping between social apps, or just like having entertainment at your fingertips, all that’s built in.

There’s more—Jio’s also throwing in 18 months of Google Gemini Pro, which is not cheap if you were to buy it outright. That gets you premium AI tools, productivity boosters, advanced chatbot features, and up to 5TB of cloud storage. This is huge for creators, students, or anyone who’s into AI.

Just a few things to keep straight:

You have to log in with the Jio mobile number that you used for the recharge, stay active by renewing on time, and make sure your phone is compatible, especially if you’re chasing those 5G and app perks. If your plan lapses, some benefits could disappear.

So, is this Rs 459 Jio plan worth it?

If you burn through data and want your entertainment, gaming, and AI tools bundled in one recharge, it’s really tough to beat. College students, gamers, influencers, cricket fans, or AI enthusiasts—it pretty much ticks all the boxes.

Overall, this is not just a standard recharge; rather, it is a full-featured monthly bundle with daily data, entertainment, gaming, and AI tools. For the price, it’s easily one of Jio’s best-packed prepaid plans out there.