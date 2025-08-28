Jio and Airtel announce free calling and data for flood-hit states: Details Telecom giants Jio and Airtel have rolled out special relief measures for users in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, which are badly affected by floods and heavy rains. Customers will get free validity extension, daily high-speed data, and unlimited calling benefits.

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall and floods have affected many families, and those who are stuck in the flood region have been facing a lot of connectivity issues. In this regard, Reliance Jio and Airtel have leapt to help those who are stuck in the region and are unable to connect with their friends and family. Jio has announced a 3-day validity extension for all prepaid users in the rain and flood-affected regions in the country. Along with this, customers will further get 2GB of high-speed data per day and unlimited voice calls for three days. For JioHome users, they will get an additional 3-day extension will be provided to ensure uninterrupted services.

Meanwhile, those who are using Jio postpaid will be getting a 3-day grace period for bill payments, which will enable them to continue calling and using data without any service disruption.

Airtel brings free calling and 1GB data per day

Bharti Airtel has also stepped up with similar relief benefits. Airtel prepaid customers in the flood-affected states will get a 3-day validity extension with unlimited calling and 1GB high-speed data per day.

Airtel’s postpaid and broadband users are also receiving a 3-day grace period, so they can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity during the difficult times.

Government orders intra-circle roaming for seamless connectivity

To further strengthen communication support, the government has directed all telecom operators to enable intra-circle roaming in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh till September 2 (2025).

This means that the users will be able to automatically latch onto any available telecom network in case their own operator’s network is not working. The step has been taken to ensure that the emergency calls and essential communication remain possible even during severe floods, rains, and landslides.

Importance of the initiative

These relief measures by Jio, Airtel, and the government are a crucial lifeline for millions of people living in the disaster-hit regions. By providing free calling, extended validity, and roaming support, telecom operators are ensuring that affected citizens can stay connected with family, friends, and rescue services during emergencies.