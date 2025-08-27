Gmail full? Here’s how to delete emails in bulk and free up storage Is your Gmail inbox overloaded with promotional emails and newsletters eating into your free 15GB storage? Instead of deleting emails one by one, you can clear them in bulk using simple search tricks. Here’s a quick guide to remove marketing, old, or unnecessary emails from Gmail in just a few steps

Google gives 15GB of free storage to its Gmail users, which is further bundled with Google Drive and Google Photos as well. With constant promotional emails, receipts and newsletters, most users witness the issue of ‘inbox fills up fast’ and the platform starts to show storage alerts, which tend to be annoying at times, especially when you are waiting for some important email. Deleting emails manually is certainly time-consuming, but bulk delete options could make this process easier.

Delete all promotional emails with one search

To quickly remove the marketing and subscription-based emails, you need to follow the steps below:

Open Gmail in your browser and go to your ‘Inbox’. There, type ‘Unsubscribe’ in the search bar and press enter. Then, select all emails by clicking the checkbox at the top-left corner. Click on the trash icon to move them to Trash. Pro Tip: If you see the option ‘Select all conversations that match this search’, click it to delete everything at once.

Repeat the same for Promotions or Social tabs to free more space in your Gmail.

Remove emails from specific senders or time periods

If you need to remove emails from any specific sender, then you can also target those emails more precisely:

From a sender: from:sender_email_address

Sent to someone: to:sender_email_address

From a time period: after:2023-11-01

Combine these queries to filter exactly what you want to delete, then select all and send them to Trash.

Recover deleted emails within 30 days

In case you think you have deleted any important email during the process of bulk deletion, then you have an option to recover some emails. All deleted emails stay in the 'Trash folder' for up to 30 days before getting permanently deleted. So, in case you have mistakenly removed an important email, you will just have to head to Trash and restore it within this window. This feature could be used easily from mobile, laptop, desktop or tab.