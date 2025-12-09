Prem Chopra diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis; son-in-law Sharman Joshi confirms successful TAVI procedure Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition affecting the heart valve. His son-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi, confirmed that Chopra underwent a successful TAVI procedure and is now stable.

Prem Chopra was hospitalised in the first week of November. The 92-year-old actor had left his fans worried, with many wondering about his health. However, doctors from the hospital and the actor's son-in-law Sharman Joshi had assured well-wishers that all was well.

The 3 Idiots actor has now taken to Instagram and shared an update on Prem Chopra's health.

Prem Chopra's latest health update

Sharman Joshi took to Instagram and shared an update on Prem Chopra's health. He revealed that the veteran actor underwent a successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure without open-heart surgery. He thanked the team of doctors who took care of his father-in-law's health.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr. Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao. Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery . Dr. Gokhale’s consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence . Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery. Dad is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received," he wrote. Veteran actor Jeetendra, Chopra's close friend, was also seen in one of the photos from the hospital.

Prem Chopra was hospitalised in November

Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in November, under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, PTI had then reported. "He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” said Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital, sharing an update on the Mard actor's health.

The doctor further added, "He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home."

Sharman Joshi, too, had shared, "All good thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow."

