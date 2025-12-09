Live Parliament Winter Session: Rahul Gandhi to lead SIR debate in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to discuss Vande Mataram Parliament’s Winter Session saw an active start with the Lok Sabha holding a special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, led by PM Modi. Today, the Rajya Sabha will take up the Vande Mataram discussion, led by Amit Shah, followed by debate on SIR led by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi:

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day seven of the Parliament Winter Session saw high activity as both Houses prepared for extended debates. The Lok Sabha opened a special 10-hour discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A similar session is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha today, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the lead. Alongside this, members are gearing up for a heated debate on electoral reforms and the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Lok Sabha today following strong Opposition protests demanding accountability in voter-roll practices.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session…