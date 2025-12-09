Advertisement
  3. Parliament Winter Session: Rahul Gandhi to lead SIR debate in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to discuss Vande Mataram

Parliament’s Winter Session saw an active start with the Lok Sabha holding a special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, led by PM Modi. Today, the Rajya Sabha will take up the Vande Mataram discussion, led by Amit Shah, followed by debate on SIR led by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Image Source : PTI
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day seven of the Parliament Winter Session saw high activity as both Houses prepared for extended debates. The Lok Sabha opened a special 10-hour discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A similar session is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha today, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the lead. Alongside this, members are gearing up for a heated debate on electoral reforms and the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Lok Sabha today following strong Opposition protests demanding accountability in voter-roll practices.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session…

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Congress' allegations of misuse of SIR in Bihar

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Opposition parties claim the SIR process was misused to selectively remove voters from marginalised communities who traditionally support them.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Protests inside and outside Parliament

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Opposition parties had demanded that the SIR voter-roll revision be formally discussed in the House.

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Opposition pushes hard for electoral reforms debate

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, held demonstrations with posters reading “Stop SIR, Stop Vote Chori”.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rajya Sabha to hold Vande Mataram discussion today

    Parliament winter session LIVE: A parallel debate will take place in the Rajya Sabha today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the conversation.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi opened Vande Mataram debate in Lok Sabha

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a 10-hour discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on Monday, recalling its role in India's freedom movement.

