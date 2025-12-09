Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day seven of the Parliament Winter Session saw high activity as both Houses prepared for extended debates. The Lok Sabha opened a special 10-hour discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A similar session is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha today, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the lead. Alongside this, members are gearing up for a heated debate on electoral reforms and the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Lok Sabha today following strong Opposition protests demanding accountability in voter-roll practices.
