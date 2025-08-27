Vi brings free live Ganpati Darshan on app and stores in Mumbai this Ganesh Chaturthi Vi Movies and TV is offering free Live Darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja and Asthavinayak Temples on its app this Ganeshotsav. The service runs from August 27 to September 6, with year-round temple access. Select Vi stores in Mumbai will also host live screenings for devotees.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the leading telecom service providers of India, is bringing a spiritual experience to millions of devotees through its OTT platform, Vi Movies and TV App, on this Ganeshotsav. In partnership with Shemaroo, an Indian media conglomerate that offers diverse fictional, non-fictional, movie, comedy and more, the telecom operator is offering free Live Darshan of iconic temples, including the most famous Lalbaugcha Raja (from Mumbai) and the famous Asthavinayak Temples based across the Maharashtra region.

The live streaming service started from today (August 27) and will continue till September 6, which will cover the entire 10-day festival. Devotees can further enjoy year-round access to Asthavinayak temples through the app, even after Ganeshotsav concludes.

(Image Source : GANESH CHATURTHI ON VI)Ganesh Chaturthi

Temples included in live darshan

Vi is offering a close-up view of several prominent temples, such as:

Lalbaugcha Raja: Mumbai’s most popular Ganesh pandal

Shree Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple, Morgaon, Pune

Siddhivinayak Temple, Siddhatek, Ahmednagar

Shree Mahaganpati, Ranjangaon

Shree Chintamani Vinayak Temple, Theur

This ensures that devotees who are unable to visit physically can still seek blessings virtually.

In-store live darshan at select Vi stores

Adding to the festive spirit, Vi will also host Live Darshan at select stores across Mumbai. Special LED screens will be set up to stream Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan all day long, synced with the Vi Movies & TV App.

Customers visiting these stores for services like 5G connections or query resolutions will also get a chance to pause, pray, and experience a peaceful spiritual environment. Locations include Bandra, Borivali, Andheri, Kandivali, Prabhadevi, Parel, Malad, Thane, Dombivli, and Seawoods.

Vi Movies and TV offers more than Darshan

Apart from festive offerings, Vi Movies and TV subscription will also give access to more than 20 OTT platforms such as JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Shemaroo- all in one recharge, which will be available at a starting cost of Rs 149.