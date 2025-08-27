YouTube using AI to edit Shorts without informing creators: All you need to know YouTube has started experimenting with AI edits on Shorts videos to enhance quality, but creators were not informed about these changes. The company says the updates are meant to improve clarity using machine learning, but the lack of transparency has raised concerns among YouTubers.

YouTube, one of the oldest video-sharing platforms, which has gained much popularity over time for content creators/influencers, has started experimenting with AI edits on Shorts videos to enhance quality, but creators were not informed about these changes. The company said that the updates are meant to improve clarity using machine learning, but the lack of transparency has raised concerns among YouTubers.

YouTube Shorts edited by AI without creator knowledge

Many YouTube Shorts creators noticed the changes on their existing videos and were surprised to see those changes. This led to questions about whether YouTube was altering its content. Reports first highlighted by the BBC revealed that AI edits were indeed being tested, leaving creators puzzled as they were not informed in advance.

What changes are being made with AI?

According to YouTube’s creator liaison Rene Ritchie, the AI system is not being used for upscaling or heavy modifications. Instead, machine learning helps in unblurring, denoising, and improving video clarity during processing.

While this looks beneficial, creators have been arguing whether they should have been notified before AI interference with their work.

Lack of transparency raises questions

The bigger issue here is not the AI technology itself, but YouTube’s lack of communication with its community. Making changes to creator content without prior notice has raised concerns about transparency and trust. Many feel YouTube should have disclosed these experiments earlier rather than after being questioned.

Plans: Google’s Veo 3 AI in Shorts

YouTube is already preparing deeper AI integration. CEO Neal Mohan recently confirmed that Google’s advanced Veo 3 AI model will soon be added to Shorts. This feature will allow creators to generate videos from simple text prompts, removing the need for manual shooting or scripting. The rollout is expected later this year.

Shorts popularity and AI impact

With over 200 billion daily views on YouTube Shorts, the platform is a major revenue driver for both the company and creators. However, the introduction of AI raises concerns about how it could impact creative control, earnings, and the creator–platform relationship.