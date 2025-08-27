Google Translate brings AI Tutor and Live Translation in 70+ languages, including Hindi The new AI tutor helps users practice Spanish, French, and English, while the Live Translation feature supports over 70 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Korean, making conversations across languages smoother.

New Delhi:

Google Translate has received a big AI upgrade, turning the application into a language-learning tutor and adding real-time conversation translations. The new AI-powered language learning tool in the Translate app will put the platform in direct competition with popular platforms like Duolingo. With the new feature, users will be able to tap on the Practice button to begin lessons and select their skill level- Basic, Intermediate, or Advanced.

The app will also ask the users about their learning goals, like travel, work or personal interest. Based on this input, AI curates a personalised program that includes listening and speaking exercises.

For now, the AI tutor is available to Beta testers on Android and iOS. English speakers can practice Spanish and French, while Spanish, French and Portuguese speakers can practice English.

Live Translation now in 70+ languages

Alongside the AI tutor, Google has further introduced Live Translation in the Translate app. This feature enables two people to speak in different languages to have a real-time conversation with instant audio and text transcription.

Unlike the Pixel 10’s live translation, Google Translate does not replicate the user’s tone or voice but focuses on clarity and natural flow. The app also uses noise isolation technology, making conversations easier in busy places like airports or markets.

Live Translation currently supports 70+ languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, Tamil, Korean, and French, and is available for users in the US, India, and Mexico.

A step towards smarter AI-powered communication

With AI now embedded in Google Translate, the app has evolved from just a translation tool to a language learning and real-time communication platform. These features could make Google Translate a strong alternative to traditional learning apps while also making cross-language conversations more seamless.