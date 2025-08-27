Apple September 9 event confirmed: iPhone 17 series, new watches and AirPods expected The wait is over as Apple Inc. declared the date for its official annual event of the year, which will be unveiling the new iPhone 17 series, along with earbuds, a new watch and more. Here is everything we know so far.

New Delhi:

Apple Inc., one the the leading names in the premium handset segment, has announced to unveil the new lineup in the annual event, which is scheduled for September 9. The new event is set to unveil a new product lineup, including the much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, along with new Apple Watch models, and possibly AirPods Pro 3 TWS. Reports suggest that the event will showcase Apple’s thinnest-ever iPhone, the 17 Air, alongside significant software and design upgrades. However, foldable iPhones, MacBooks, and other devices may debut later.

iPhone 17 series: The showstopper

The iPhone 17 lineup will be the highlight of the September event, with four models expected:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (new Plus-like model)

The iPhone 17 Air is making headlines as Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, just 5–6mm thick. It may feature a 6.5-inch display, but with trade-offs like a smaller battery and a single 48MP rear camera.

All models are likely to feature a 24MP selfie camera, 120Hz display, and run on iOS 26, which brings a “Liquid Glass” interface, better group chats in Messages, and an improved Photos app.

Apple Watch upgrades: Ultra 3 and more

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumoured to come with 5G support, satellite texting, and a faster processor—ideal for adventurers. Alongside it, Apple may also launch Apple Watch Series 11 and a new Watch SE, though these are expected to see only minor upgrades.

AirPods Pro 3: Will they finally arrive?

There’s buzz around the AirPods Pro 3, expected to launch with new health features like in-ear heart rate and temperature tracking. Software upgrades may include real-time translation powered by iOS 26.

What not to expect this time