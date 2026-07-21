iQOO 16T could debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Dimensity 9600: Key features surface online

New Delhi:

iQOO seems to be stepping up its flagship game with the new iQOO 16T. The company has not confirmed anything officially, but a fresh leak has revealed a lot of details. If this leak is legit, we will be looking at a smartphone which will be packed with cutting-edge hardware made for gaming and heavy multitasking.

Word is, the iQOO 16 series might land as soon as September, although iQOO is apparently still sorting out some of the hardware choices.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Dimensity 9600? Testing in progress

Digital Chat Station, a reliable tipster, posted on Weibo that iQOO is testing prototypes with Qualcomm’s SM8950 chipset—the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. At the same time, they are trying out another version running the next-gen MediaTek Dimensity 9600. So, it looks like they haven’t decided which chip will make it to the final model.

Both processors promise big leaps in AI, graphics power, energy efficiency, and gaming compared to anything out right now.

Samsung 2K display onboard

According to the leak, the iQOO 16T will sport a flat Samsung display with a crisp 2K resolution. That fits iQOO’s habit of using top-tier screens. There is nothing specific yet about other display specs, but you can expect bright colours, ultra-sharp details, and smooth visuals—perfect for gaming, movies, and everyday tasks.

Built-in cooling fan: Serious gaming device

Maybe the coolest rumoured feature: a built-in cooling fan inside the phone. This is not your usual vapour chamber—a real, active cooling fan could keep temperatures down even during long gaming sessions or when you are pushing the phone hard. That means the processor will not overheat and slow down.

More flagship-level features

Earlier leaks pointed to a 6.85-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution for the series. You might also get a battery over 7,000mAh with 100W fast charging—which means way fewer battery worries.

Camera upgrades could include a periscope telephoto lens, and for security, you can expect an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for quick, reliable unlocking.

India launch unclear

The iQOO 16 series should hit China later this year, but there’s no word on an India launch yet. High component and memory prices could push the price tag north of ₹85,000, which might make it a tough sell in India’s premium phone market. There have also been whispers that iQOO is scrapping plans for an “Ultra” model and focusing instead on the standard iQOO 16 and this new 16T.

If these leaks hold up, the iQOO 16T will be one of the first phones to pack next-gen flagship processors, a top-shelf display, cutting-edge cooling, and serious all-around performance. Perfect for power users and gamers who want the best tech right now.