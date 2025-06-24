iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date leaked: Apple’s most powerful iPhone may arrive in September 2025 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled in September 2025, with the Pro Max variant featuring major upgrades in design, performance, and camera technology. Leaks suggest a lighter build, new A19 Pro chip, and improved battery life.

New Delhi:

If Apple sticks to its traditional launch schedule, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be unveiled in the second week of September this year, possibly at around September (dated between 10 or 11), followed by pre-orders which will begin from the same week. The phone should go on sale worldwide, including in India, by the third or fourth week of September 2025.

This launch schedule is consistent with past iPhone releases, where Apple holds a launch event in early September from its headquarters, and rolls out for sales within 10 days.

What’s new in the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a redesigned titanium frame that is lighter and more durable than the current models. The bezels are expected to shrink even further, offering a more immersive display. Here's a quick look at the expected specs:

New A19 Pro chip: Enhanced AI processing and faster performance Better battery life: Thanks to a more efficient chip and software optimisations Camera upgrades: Improved periscope lens, better low-light photos iOS 19: New AI features and UI enhancements Possibly under-display Face ID: Making way for more screen space Higher storage option: Likely to go up to 2TB

India pricing expectations

While the official pricing is not yet revealed by the company, the leading tech player might retain similar pricing to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could start at around Rs 1,59,900 in India for the base model. Variants with higher storage could go beyond Rs 2 lakhs.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Availability in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be available in India from Apple’s official website, Apple Store locations (Mumbai and Delhi), and major online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital shortly after its global release. Trade-in offers, No Cost EMI, and exchange deals are expected to be available during launch.