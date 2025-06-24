Microsoft launches unified PC game library with AI Copilot, new features for Indian gamers Microsoft is transforming the PC gaming experience by merging Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Battle.net, and other platforms into one unified library within the Xbox app. Now available for Xbox Insiders and coming soon to all, this new feature streamlines access to installed games across platforms.

New Delhi:

Microsoft has started rolling out a major update for the Xbox app on Windows, introducing a unified game library that brings together games from Steam, Game Pass, Battle.net, and Xbox — all in a single interface. This means PC gamers no longer need to switch between multiple apps to find or launch their games.

Initially available in preview to Xbox Insiders, the feature is expected to roll out widely later in 2024, including support for handheld Windows gaming devices such as the ASUS ROG Ally.

Microsoft has confirmed that support for more storefronts will be added in future updates, aiming to make the Xbox app the go-to platform for PC gaming management.

Copilot for gaming: AI Sidekick comes to Xbox Mobile App

In addition to the unified library, Microsoft is also testing Copilot for Gaming — an AI-powered assistant now available in beta through the Xbox mobile app for both Android and iOS. Copilot can assist gamers with in-game strategies, help navigate tough challenges, answer gameplay questions, and even suggest tutorial videos.

This AI feature will be extended to PCs and Windows-based gaming handhelds later this year. Designed to enhance user engagement, Copilot acts as a virtual gaming buddy and aims to bring interactive support to a wide range of titles.

Console and mobile gaming also get major improvements

Microsoft is also rolling out updates for Xbox console and cloud users, including better customisation for the Home screen, the ability to pin games, hide apps, and easier access to recently played titles.

Game Hubs are also live, giving users quick access to game-specific stats, achievements, and a list of friends who are currently playing. Additionally, Cloud Gaming sync improvements ensure smoother transitions between devices, with new indicators to prevent data loss.

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users in India can now enjoy easier access to free in-game rewards like cosmetics, characters, and bonus content right from their mobile or console apps.