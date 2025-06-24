Paytm launches real-time total balance view for UPI-linked bank accounts Paytm’s new feature enables users to view their total balance across all UPI-linked bank accounts in real time within the app. This upgrade simplifies money management by offering a unified balance view along with individual account details, eliminating the need to check each account manually.

New Delhi:

Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd.), India's leading digital payments platform, has launched an innovative Total Balance View feature for users with multiple UPI-linked bank accounts. This new functionality enables users to view the combined balance of all their bank accounts in real-time directly within the Paytm app, without needing to switch apps or add balances manually.

The feature aims at simplifying financial tracking and decision-making for millions of users who maintain multiple bank accounts for salary, savings, or expenses.

How does it work? Easy steps to access the feature

To view your total bank balance via Paytm:

Open the Paytm app and go to the “Balance & History” section Ensure all your UPI-enabled bank accounts are linked to Paytm Tap each account to check its balance using your UPI PIN Once done, Paytm will automatically display the total balance across all linked accounts at the top

This ensures that every time a balance is checked for any account, the app dynamically updates and shows the combined balance, offering users a clear and instant picture of their total available funds.

(Image Source : PAYTM)Paytm launches real-time total balance view for UPI-linked bank accounts

Benefits for multi-account users

This feature is especially beneficial for those with more than one bank account. Many users, especially working professionals, students, and entrepreneurs, maintain separate accounts for salary, savings, investments, and daily expenses. Until now, keeping track of the combined funds meant switching apps and manually calculating totals. Paytm’s upgrade eliminates this hassle.

According to a Paytm spokesperson, “With Total Balance View, users can effortlessly track all their bank balances in one go, helping them plan their spending, track savings, and make informed financial decisions.”

Other recent Paytm innovations

In addition to the Total Balance View, Paytm has introduced several new features aimed at enhancing user experience and privacy: