iOS 26 adds AI-based battery saver: But only for select iPhones Apple’s iOS 26 introduces a smart new AI-powered Adaptive Power feature that saves battery by subtly managing performance. But it’s only available on iPhones that support Apple Intelligence, starting from the iPhone 15 Pro upwards.

New Delhi:

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26 update may not appear revolutionary at first glance, but it introduces several under-the-hood enhancements, one of the most useful being a new AI-powered battery-saving feature called Adaptive Power. However, this smart power management tool won’t be available for all iPhone users.

Adaptive Power: AI meets battery management

Exclusive to iPhones that support Apple Intelligence, the new Adaptive Power feature aims to stretch battery life by making intelligent performance tweaks. Apple describes it as a system that adjusts brightness and allows certain tasks to take slightly longer, all to conserve power when battery usage spikes.

It’s different from the regular Low Power Mode, which kicks in at 20% battery, by being proactive and intelligent throughout usage.

Who gets the feature?

Unfortunately, not all iPhones eligible for iOS 26 will get this feature. Adaptive Power is restricted to newer, AI-capable models:

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e

Upcoming iPhone 17 series (including iPhone 17 Air)

Notably, the iPhone 15 (non-Pro) misses out despite being from the same generation. The key reason is the lack of hardware required for Apple Intelligence features, which serve as the backbone of Adaptive Power.

Why it matters for iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch this September, is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm thick. This sleek form factor could come at the cost of a smaller battery — reportedly around 2,800mAh.

With limited battery capacity, features like Adaptive Power could be crucial for maintaining all-day usage without compromising performance. MacRumors suggests that this feature might be key to balancing slim design and strong endurance.

When will you get it?

iOS 26 is currently available in developer beta and will roll out in stable form alongside the iPhone 17 launch, expected in September 2025. While older devices (as far back as iPhone 11) will get iOS 26, only the latest models will unlock its full AI-powered potential.