BSNL launches Q-5G FWA plans with up to 300Mbps speed: No SIM, No wires needed With plans starting at Rs 999 and speeds up to 300Mbps, this government-backed initiative could pose a serious challenge to private telecom giants. Expansion to more cities is expected by September.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has finally stepped into the 5G game with its newly launched Q-5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service. Unlike conventional 5G services that require a SIM card, BSNL’s Q-5G is SIM-free and wire-free, offering direct-to-device connectivity through plug-and-play technology.

This new development is not only a major relief for millions of users waiting for affordable 5G services, but also a wake-up call for private telecom players, who now face renewed competition from the state-run giant.

Q-5G is now live in select cities

The Q-5G FWA service has currently been rolled out in Hyderabad, with plans to expand to more cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, and Gwalior by September 2025. BSNL’s entry into 5G is significant, especially for users in semi-urban and rural areas where private providers have limited reach.

BSNL Q-5G FWA plans: Affordable and powerful

BSNL has announced two monthly plans under its Q-5G FWA service:

Rs 999 Plan: Offers 100Mbps high-speed internet for 30 days

Rs 1499 Plan: Offers 300Mbps blazing-fast speed for 30 days

Both plans are designed to cater to high-data users, whether for streaming, work-from-home, or online gaming. Users only need to plug in the device and start using the internet — no SIM card, no technician, and no wiring required.

Why Q-5G is a game changer

BSNL’s Q-5G FWA service runs on plug-and-play technology, similar to how Wi-Fi routers work, making it incredibly easy to set up. This innovative model aims to bridge the digital divide in India by providing fast and reliable internet access without the infrastructure barriers typical of fiber or traditional broadband.

Moreover, with the no SIM requirement, users can avoid the hassle of mobile number portability or physical SIM swaps. It’s an ideal solution for households and small businesses alike.

BSNL’s move shakes up telecom market

The introduction of such cost-effective and user-friendly 5G services has definitely stirred the private telecom market. BSNL's Q-5G not only simplifies high-speed internet access but also puts pressure on competitors like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to rethink their pricing and accessibility.