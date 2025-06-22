Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 22: Claim gun skins, diamonds, emotes and more Garena has released new Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 22, exclusively for Indian players. These codes unlock exciting in-game items like gun skins, emotes, characters, diamonds, and more, that are absolutely free.

New Delhi:

Although Free Fire is banned in India, its enhanced version for the Indians, by the name of Free Fire MAX, continues to be a hit among Indian gamers. To keep the excitement alive in mobile gamers, Garena releases daily redeem codes offering in-game freebies such as gun skins, glue walls, characters, pets, emotes, and diamonds. Players across the country use these codes and benefit from several features during their gameplay.

Exclusive codes for Indian region players

Garena has reportedly issued different redeem codes for other regions as well, and Indian players must use region-specific codes to unlock rewards. These codes are a combination of 13–16 characters that comprise letters and numbers.

Here are the working Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 22:

FGHY78POIUAD PLWE90QAZXCW NBVC34ASDFZA CVBN23BNMLQP BNNM12ZXCVBH WERZ89ASDFGH ERTY34LKJMNL VBNM45QWERTN QWTY89VCXZLK MNIU12MNBVCD MNBV78ERTYUI YUIP56BNMLKO DFGH67GHJKLT ASCV45LKJHGT HGFT01LKJHGN TREQ23ASDFGJ LKHJ67QWERTY ZXJH78GFDSAT POIU90ZXCNMQ JKLY56POIUYC

How to use these codes?

The Garena followers and mobile game players could redeem these codes by visiting the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site at reward.ff.garena.com. Once it is redeemed, rewards will be added to the player’s game account within a few hours. Note that:

Every code is valid for a limited period only.

Each code could be used only a maximum of 500 users.

If a code shows an error, it is either expired or have been redeemed already.

Redeem codes vs. events

While Free Fire MAX also gives out free items through special in-game events, these usually require players to complete tasks. Redeem codes, on the other hand, offer instant rewards without any conditions, which makes them highly popular.

So if you want free items quickly, do not wait and redeem the codes before they expire.

PS: You can only redeem a code if it’s specifically meant for your region. While the original Free Fire is banned in India, its upgraded version, Free Fire MAX, is still available and widely played. Fortunately, the redeem codes work for both versions of the game, so players in India can still claim rewards using these codes on Free Fire MAX.