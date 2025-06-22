Redmi A4 5G launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check price, specs and offers This affordable 5G smartphone features a large 6.88-inch display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a 50MP rear camera, and a 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device will be available on Amazon starting June 22, 2025.

New Delhi:

Redmi, one of the trusted names in the Indian budget smartphone segment, has launched a new variant of its popular Redmi A4 5G smartphone. With an aim at budget-conscious users looking for 5G connectivity, this new model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at an attractive price of just Rs 9,999.

Pricing and availability

Redmi has expanded its A4 5G lineup by introducing the 6GB + 128GB model, which joins the existing 4GB variants. Here's the complete price list:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 9,999

4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 9,499

4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 8,499

The new variant will go on sale from June 22, 2025, and can be purchased via Amazon and other authorised retail platforms.

Stylish design with colour options

The Redmi A4 5G comes in two eye-catching colour variants:

Sparkle Purple

Starry Black

These colour options, combined with the sleek design, make it an appealing choice for budget buyers looking for performance with style.

Redmi A4 5G: Specifications

This smartphone is packed with solid specs for its price range:

Display: It comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness Processor: It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset RAM and storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage Battery: It is backed by a massive 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging support Camera: It comes with a 50MP main shooter on the rear end

On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter Software: MIUI based on Android Network: Full support for Jio True 5G

Great value for budget buyers

The Redmi A4 5G brings 5G connectivity, smooth performance, and reliable battery life under Rs 10000, making it a perfect pick for users looking to upgrade to 5G without breaking the bank.