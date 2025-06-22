Jio’s Rs 3599 annual plan offers 912GB data, free 5G and OTT benefits for 365 days Reliance Jio offers 365 days validity, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and several additional perks, including JioCinema, JioTV, and 50GB Jio AI Cloud. It further provides a hassle-free solution for users looking to avoid monthly recharges while enjoying full access to True 5G data.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom operators of the country with over 48 crore users, has rolled out a cost-effective yearly recharge plan to ease the burden of frequent top-ups for its subscribers. This move comes as a welcome relief for users affected by the recent hike in mobile tariff plans.

Long validity plans are gaining popularity

With the cost of mobile recharges rising steadily, more telecom users are shifting towards long-term validity plans. In response, Jio has expanded its portfolio to include more annual recharge options, giving customers the flexibility to recharge once and stay worry-free for the entire year.

Rs 3599 annual plan: All you need to know

Jio’s most affordable 365-day plan is priced at just Rs 3599. Here's what it offers:

Validity : 365 days (full year)

: 365 days (full year) Daily data : 2.5GB/day (totalling over 912GB annually)

: 2.5GB/day (totalling over 912GB annually) Voice calls : Unlimited to all networks

: Unlimited to all networks SMS : 100 SMS per day

: 100 SMS per day 5G Access: Unlimited True 5G data for eligible users

This plan is especially suited for heavy data users who want reliable internet and call services without the hassle of frequent recharges.

Extra perks with the plan

Apart from core benefits, Jio offers multiple digital subscriptions bundled with the plan:

JioCinema Premium (formerly Jio Hotstar): Free for 90 days

Free for 90 days JioTV: Access to live TV channels

Access to live TV channels JioCloud AI: 50GB free cloud storage

These benefits add significant value, turning this recharge into a complete digital experience for entertainment and productivity.

Ideal for regular and power users

Whether you are a student, working professional, or a streaming enthusiast, this plan covers all needs- calls, data, OTT content and even cloud storage — in one affordable package. It's also a great fit for users looking for 5G access without daily limitations.

Jio’s Rs 3599 annual recharge plan is a smart and economical option for users who want uninterrupted service throughout the year. With 912GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling, True 5G access, and added perks like OTT subscriptions and cloud storage, this plan offers great value at a reasonable price.