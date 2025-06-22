Massive Chrome security threat alert: How to secure your browser right now The Indian government has issued a high-severity alert for Google Chrome users, warning of serious security vulnerabilities that could let hackers take control of your system. This applies to Chrome users on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

New Delhi:

Google Chrome users in India are being urged to update their browsers immediately. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, flagged multiple security vulnerabilities in Chrome that could allow attackers to remotely access user data or inject malware.

The flaws are found in Chrome’s internal components, specifically the V8 JavaScript engine and Profiler, which could lead to integer overflow or use-after-free memory issues, both known entry points for hackers.

Is your Chrome Browser at risk?

If you are using Google Chrome version below 137.0.7151.119/.120 on Windows and macOS, or below 137.0.7151.119 on Linux, your browser is vulnerable.

Hackers could lure you into clicking on specially crafted web pages that exploit these flaws, putting your personal, financial, or business data at risk.

How to instantly secure your Chrome Browser

Google has released a fix through its stable channel update. Here’s how you can upgrade your browser now:

Open Chrome Click on the three-dot menu (top right corner) Go to Settings > About Chrome Chrome will automatically check for updates and begin downloading the latest version Restart your browser once the update is installed

Your Chrome version should now be 137.0.7151.119 or above to ensure you're safe.

Additional tips to stay safe while browsing

Besides updating Chrome, here are a few more ways to improve your browser safety:

Enable Safe Browsing in Chrome settings Avoid clicking on suspicious links or pop-ups Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication Install trusted security extensions, like ad blockers and anti-tracking tools Regularly clear browsing data, especially on shared computers Avoid downloading files from unverified websites

Why does this matter for everyone?

With over 48 crore Indians using the internet daily, even a small vulnerability in a widely used app like Chrome can affect millions. For businesses, this could result in data breaches or ransomware attacks. For individuals, it may lead to identity theft or financial fraud.

By simply keeping your browser updated and following safe browsing habits, you can significantly reduce your chances of falling victim to cyber threats.