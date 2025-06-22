Google warns after 1600 crore passwords leak online: What you must do now A shocking new report reveals that over 1600 crore email IDs and passwords have been leaked online, putting millions of users at risk. The leak affects popular platforms including Google, Facebook, Apple, and Telegram.

New Delhi:

If you use a smartphone, laptop, Gmail, or social media, it's time to take immediate action. A massive data breach has exposed the email IDs and passwords of over 1600 crore users worldwide. According to cybersecurity researchers, this could be one of the biggest data leaks in history, with direct impact on major platforms such as Google, Facebook, Apple, and Telegram.

Data found on an unsecured server

The leaked information was discovered on an unsecured server, accessible to anyone with minimal effort. Experts warn that such exposure puts sensitive personal and corporate data at high risk, including credentials for government websites, VPNs, business emails, and popular social media platforms.

Old and new passwords exposed

According to reports, the data includes both old and new passwords, increasing the chances of misuse. Researchers claim they reviewed over 30 compromised databases, containing more than 350 crore records. The breach reportedly spans from early 2025 to the present, suggesting that even recently updated passwords may be affected.

Google’s urgent advice for users

In response to the alarming breach, Google has issued an official alert advising users to act quickly:

Change your passwords immediately, especially for critical services like email and banking. Use strong passwords that include uppercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of protection. Activate Passkey, a feature designed to prevent phishing and password-based attacks. Avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links. Never share personal details through emails or unverified messages.

High risk for popular platforms

The data leak is not limited to one service. Users of Google, Apple, Facebook, Telegram, and even corporate networks are at risk. Since many people use the same passwords across platforms, a single leaked password can compromise multiple accounts.

Take these steps today

If you have not updated your password in a while, now is the time. Use a trusted password manager, regularly monitor your accounts, and stay informed about phishing and cyber fraud tactics.