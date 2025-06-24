Lenovo unveils Chromebook Plus 14 with AI features, OLED display and Dolby Atmos Lenovo has launched the Chromebook Plus 14 in partnership with Google and Dolby Laboratories, featuring a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor, Dolby Atmos sound, and an OLED display. It brings a suite of AI-powered productivity features, NASA-themed wallpapers, and an impressive 17-hour battery life.

New Delhi:

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is a new entrant in the premium Chromebook lineup, which features robust AI tools and smart productivity features. The device runs on the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip, which is touted by Google as the most powerful ARM-based processor in any Chromebook yet. It supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and speedy performance.

The laptop will be backed by a 60Wh battery, and the Chromebook promises up to 17 hours of usage, making it ideal for students, professionals and creators on the go.

Stunning display and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos

One of the biggest highlights of the Chromebook Plus 14 is its 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920x1200 (WUXGA), 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness. Paired with Dolby Atmos surround sound and four 2W speakers, the device offers an immersive multimedia experience—a first in Chromebook history.

For seamless and secure connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a fingerprint sensor for biometric login.

Smart software: On-device AI features for productivity

Lenovo’s Chromebook Plus 14 is built with AI-driven tools to simplify day-to-day tasks. Highlights include:

Smart grouping : Automatically organises tabs and documents based on ongoing tasks.

: Automatically organises tabs and documents based on ongoing tasks. AI Image Editing : Lets users remove backgrounds and create custom stickers with one click via the Gallery app.

: Lets users remove backgrounds and create custom stickers with one click via the Gallery app. NASA-themed wallpapers: Developed in collaboration with NASA, featuring dynamic visuals of Jupiter’s auroras across different times of the day.

Additionally, all Chromebook Plus models will now feature built-in AI tools such as:

Select to Search with Lens Text Capture for easy copying Quick Insert key Help Me Read AI assistant Desktop-optimised apps

Camera and additional features

The Chromebook is equipped with a 5MP webcam with a physical shutter for added privacy, dual microphones for clear voice pickup, and supports 65W fast charging through the included adapter.