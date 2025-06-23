Vivo X200 FE launched with Dimensity 9300+, Zeiss camera and 90W charging: Details The Vivo X200 FE offers a feature-packed experience with a flagship processor, high-resolution display, and Zeiss-backed triple cameras. Expected to launch in India in mid-July, it’s poised to compete in the premium smartphone space with AI features and 90W fast charging.

New Delhi:

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo X200 FE smartphone in Taiwan, powered by the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The device features a premium AMOLED display, advanced camera technology co-developed with Zeiss, and top-tier durability ratings. Reports suggest the phone will arrive in India between July 14 and 19, targeting premium smartphone users.

Stunning AMOLED display with sleek build

The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution (2640 x 1216 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals and vibrant colours. With a pixel density of 460 PPI, the screen promises immersive viewing for gamers and streamers alike.

Weighing just 186 grams and measuring 7.99mm thick, the device sports a glass back and comes in four stylish colours:

Modern Blue

Light Honey Yellow

Fashion Pink

Minimalist Black

Power meets efficiency: MediaTek 9300+ and Android 15

At its core, the Vivo X200 FE runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, offering flagship-grade performance. It operates on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, with a generous 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the phone supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM for smoother multitasking.

AI-powered triple camera with Zeiss optics

The rear camera setup features:

50MP IMX921 main sensor

50MP telephoto lens

8MP ultra-wide sensor

On the front, there’s a 50MP wide-angle selfie camera capable of 4K video recording at 60fps. Vivo has integrated several AI-enhanced features to improve image clarity, dynamic range, and low-light performance, all fine-tuned in collaboration with Zeiss.

Battery and charging: Built for power users

The X200 FE is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, supported by 90W ultra-fast wired charging. This ensures users can enjoy long hours of usage with minimal downtime. The phone also features an under-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM with eSIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and NFC.

It’s also built to last, with IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance—ideal for users who want durability with performance.