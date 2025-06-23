Jio AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router promises high-speed internet, but with a major catch Reliance Jio has launched the AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Universal Router in India, with DHCP-based ISPs. Popular connection protocols like PPPoE and IPoE are not supported, making the router incompatible for many users across India.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio’s newest networking product, the AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 router, brings top-tier specs to the Indian market. Designed to deliver up to 6 Gbps of wireless speed, the router supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA, making it ideal for large homes equipped with smart TVs, IoT devices, security systems, and gaming consoles.

The router offers up to 2,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and with TrueMesh support, users can extend the signal using compatible Jio Wi-Fi extenders. At a price tag of Rs 5,999 (discounted from its MRP of Rs 14,999), the AX6000 is competitively positioned for smart homes and high-speed households.

Not so “Universal”: DHCP-only compatibility raises concerns

Despite being marketed as a “Universal Router”, the AX6000 comes with a critical limitation—it only supports IP over DHCP. This means that ISPs using protocols like PPPoE (used by BSNL and several regional providers) or IPoE are not compatible.

For users subscribed to such services, the router simply won’t connect, regardless of its strong hardware features. This undermines the “universal” branding and could lead to confusion and dissatisfaction among consumers unaware of the protocol requirements.

Jio’s strategy: Control the connected home

The AX6000 plays a key role in Jio’s broader digital ecosystem. With JioFiber, OTT services, smart devices, and now in-home network control, Jio is aiming to offer a seamless smart home experience. By bundling high-end routers with mesh support and maintaining aggressive pricing, Jio is striving to become the digital backbone of Indian households.

Should you buy the Jio AX6000?

If your internet provider uses the DHCP protocol, the AX6000 could be one of the best-value Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market. Its fast speeds, mesh compatibility, and smart home features are perfect for modern homes.

However, if your ISP still operates on PPPoE or IPoE, this router won’t work for you. And that makes the “universal” label misleading.