Google Messages to prompt users with SMS contacts to try RCS Messaging: What is it? Google is working on a new feature in its Messages app to promote wider adoption of RCS (Rich Communication Services). The feature will automatically suggest sending an invite to contacts still using SMS, encouraging them to enable RCS.

New Delhi:

Google, one of the leading names in the technology world and one of the biggest search engine service providers from the US is once again pushing for wider adoption of RCS, the modern messaging standard meant to replace outdated SMS. The latest update to the Google Messages app suggests that the company is readying a feature that will prompt users to encourage their SMS-using contacts to enable RCS.

What is Google planning?

According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, Google Messages is preparing to autofill a message whenever it detects that the person you're texting is still using SMS. This autofilled message will serve as an invitation to switch to RCS, promoting its superior texting features.

The invite message reads: Hi! I noticed you're using SMS to text. We can share high-quality media and send secure messages when we're both on RCS. Want to try? https://messages.google.com/get-rcs

Currently, this link redirects users to the Google Messages Play Store listing, even if they already have the app installed. While this may not help users with RCS turned off, the message content and link behaviour may change before the feature goes live.

Why does RCS matter?

RCS (Rich Communication Services) brings a host of modern messaging features to Android, such as:

High-resolution image and video sharing Typing indicators Read receipts End-to-end encryption (in one-on-one and group chats)

These features offer a texting experience that rivals iMessage on Apple devices. With Apple recently adopting RCS, the ecosystem gap between iOS and Android is narrowing, making this a strategic moment for Google to push RCS adoption further.

Will an invite make a difference?

While sending an automated message may not be the most persuasive approach, raising awareness about RCS can still have an impact. Some users may not realise they are missing out on advanced messaging features just because RCS isn't enabled on their device.

That said, user perception will matter. Some might see the message as a helpful suggestion, while others may view it as unnecessary or spammy.

When will it launch?

This invite feature is currently not available to all users and was found only in the beta version of Google Messages. Since the app already detects whether a contact uses RCS or SMS, implementing this feature seems technically simple. A wider rollout is expected shortly.