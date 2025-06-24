Samsung announces 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on July 9: Here's what you can expect While the exact number of devices set to be unveiled is still uncertain, at least two foldable phones are expected: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung has announced the details for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, scheduled to take place in New York on Wednesday, July 9, starting at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). During this event, the company is expected to unveil the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, with teasers for these devices already posted on X.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Expectations

The teaser videos released suggest that Samsung is preparing to launch an ultra-thin, book-style foldable phone that incorporates features like thin form factor from the Galaxy S Ultra devices. While the exact number of devices to be announced remains unclear, at least two foldable phones are anticipated: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

There are indications that a third model, potentially named the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, may also be introduced. However, it is possible that this designation refers to a new naming convention and that the Z Fold 7 and the Ultra model could be the same device, based on current rumours.

Pre-booking on Amazon:

Amazon and Flipkart have launched a dedicated landing page for their upcoming launch event. Amazon’s page features sketches of two smartphones: one in a flip design and the other in a foldable style, confirming that the upcoming devices are indeed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Additionally, Amazon is offering incentives for those looking to pre-reserve these devices. Interested buyers can secure their reservation for Rs 1,999 and enjoy benefits worth up to Rs 5,999.

How to pre-book the upcoming Galaxy devices?

Click on the pre-reserve button, which will take you to the Amazon Pay gift card page.

Purchase an Amazon Pay gift card valued at Rs 1,999. Please ensure you use your registered Amazon email ID to receive the gift card via email.

You will receive your Amazon Pay gift card in your email within 24 hours.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully pre-reserved your new Galaxy device.

How to purchase the upcoming Galaxy devices?

Visit Amazon when the pre-booking starts and buy the new Galaxy device by July 24, 2025, to take advantage of the pre-book benefits.

Samsung’s One UI 8

The official announcement about the event also says that there will be a new AI-powered interface, so Samsung fans can also expect updates regarding Galaxy AI and other aspects of the Galaxy ecosystem, which may indicate a preview of Samsung’s One UI 8 software along with new Galaxy AI features similar to those introduced last year.

On the hardware side, reports suggest that the next iteration of the smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, may also be presented, which could include variants such as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and an updated Galaxy Watch Ultra. Additionally, fans can anticipate further information regarding Samsung's Project Moohan, which has gained attention during recent events like May's Google I/O 2025, may be revealed.

