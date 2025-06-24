Amazon Prime Day Sale from July 12-14: Top deals on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and bank offers Amazon India has officially announced the dates for its most anticipated shopping festival — Amazon Prime Day 2025. Starting July 12 and running till July 14, this exclusive sale for Prime members promises massive discounts across categories, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and more.

New Delhi:

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce players, has confirmed that the Prime Day 2025 sale will begin at midnight on July 12 and run until 11:59 PM on July 14. The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so only subscribers will be able to access the special deals and lightning offers.

In addition to slashed prices, Amazon is also offering a 10 per cent instant discount for customers who make payments using SBI and ICICI Bank debit or credit cards. These card offers can be availed on a wide range of electronics, appliances, fashion, and more.

Smartphones, tablets and laptops: What to expect

Amazon has started teasing some of the top tech deals ahead of Prime Day. Some of the highlight smartphone deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Premium flagship at a reduced price

OnePlus 13s: Newly launched phone with exciting offers

iQOO Neo 10: Mid-range gaming powerhouse to go on discount

On the laptop and tablet front, expect deals on:

Asus Vivobook series

HP and Samsung laptops

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – One of the best Android tablets in its segment

Smartwatches, audio gear and more

Audio and wearables will also see big drops in price:

Sony WH-1000XM5: Premium ANC headphones expected at lowest-ever price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Truly wireless earbuds with advanced audio tech

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE): Fitness-focused smartwatch with connectivity

Other categories like smart TVs, home appliances, fashion, and kitchen electronics will also feature blockbuster deals during the three-day event.

Who should you watch out for this sale?

Whether you are a tech enthusiast looking to upgrade your smartphone or a student preparing for back-to-college shopping, Amazon Prime Day 2025 will offer deals across a wide range of budgets. The combination of deep discounts and bank offers makes it one of the best times of the year to make big-ticket purchases.