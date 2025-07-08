iPhone 17 Pro leak reveals big upgrades: New logo placement, camera strip and more New leaks suggest Apple is planning a major design refresh with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The Apple logo may shift downward to make way for a full-width top camera strip, and changes to the MagSafe ring design are also expected.

New Delhi:

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch in September this year. Although the timelines are not out from the company, multiple speculations and leaks have already flooded the internet. It is claimed by the tipsters that Apple might introduce a bold new design, which will be a new branding approach. A leaked render from one of the known tipsters (Majin Bu) on X has reportedly hinted that Apple might move its iconic logo a little lower than the current placement, on the back panel. This will help to accommodate a redesigned camera setup stretching across the top.

Apple logo shift and new camera bar

The relocation of the Apple logo is one of the most eye-catching changes we will witness. The logo now sits lower on the back, which is likely to make room for a full-width camera strip- a major departure from the current individual lens setup. This move further aligns with Apple’s aim that offer a more uniform and modern aesthetic on its Pro models.

MagSafe Ring gets an update

The MagSafe ring, which is used for attaching accessories like wallets and chargers, might also get a design change in the upcoming series. As per the leaks, the ring is shown placed with a gap at the bottom- this ensures that the Apple logo will remain visible when using MagSafe-compatible cases.

The new layout will further support faster wireless charging, although improvements could be charger-dependent.

iPhone 17 series: Lineup and display

Apple is expected to launch 4 new models this year in September (2025):

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air (rumoured to replace the Plus model)

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Air may become the slimmest and lightest iPhone ever, with a 6.6-inch display. For the first time, all models could get 120Hz refresh rate screens, improving animations and scrolling.

Camera and performance upgrades

It is further speculated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a triple 48MP rear camera setup, while the standard models may stick to dual lenses. Front cameras across the lineup might get a major boost to 24MP, up from 12MP.

Under the hood, the A19 Pro chip is expected to power the Pro models, while the regular 17 and 17 Air may use the chip from iPhone 16. RAM could go up to 12GB in the Pro Max, along with a new cooling system to manage heat better during heavy use.

Expected price and launch details

Although Apple has not yet confirmed anything officially, a number of renounced tipsters have leaked much-anticipated insights about the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Pricing in India could start at Rs 79,999 for the base model, with higher prices for the Pro versions due to the design and hardware upgrades.