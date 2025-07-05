Kodak launches 43-inch QLED Smart TV powered by JioTele OS under Rs 19000: Details Priced at Rs 18,999, the TV is available exclusively on Amazon starting July 5. This affordable yet powerful smart TV brings over 300 free live TV channels, 300+ JioGames, top OTT apps, and AI-powered content recommendations, all in a sleek bezel-less design with 40W Dolby Digital Plus sound.

Kodak TV has recently collaborated with Jio and launched its first JioTele OS-powered Smart TV in the Indian market. With support for 22 Indian languages, it has been tailored to suit India’s diverse entertainment needs

AI content suggestions, and access to top OTT platforms, regional channels, and gaming content, this launch marks a major leap in localised entertainment technology.

Pricing and availability

Kodak’s new 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV with JioTele OS is now available for purchase at Rs 18,999 It is exclusively available for purchase on the Amazon India store.

This TV brings premium features to Indian homes without breaking the bank and it is further combined with the quality, localised content and accessibility in one smart package.

Stunning display and smarter performance

The 43-inch QLED 4K display smart TV claims to offer vivid visuals with over 1.1 billion colours and HDR support. The smart TV comes with a sleek, bezel-less AirSlim design, and it is further powered by an Amlogic processor. It runs on 2GB of RAM and has 8GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance across apps and features.

This smart TV has been equipped with 40W Dolby Digital Plus speakers, which further ensures cinema-like surround sound for your home. Furthermore, the QLED TV from Kodak also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, a voice-enabled multi-language remote and Bluetooth 5.0 for smooth connectivity. The remote further comes with dedicated shortcuts to YouTube, Netflix and Jio Hotstar, for smooth binge watching.

Entertainment, sports and gaming: All-in-one

Through the JioStore, users could get access to the following:

300+ free live TV channels 300+ JioGames AI-powered recommendations A dedicated sports page for cricket, football, kabaddi, and more Over 200+ popular apps for education, lifestyle, and entertainment

The smart TV is compatible with multiple accessories like headphones, keyboards and game controllers (for gaming), which can transform a living room into a complete entertainment zone without spending a hefty amount.