Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak: Same battery, but faster charging and sleeker design Samsung may redesign the camera bump using an inkjet-printed anti-reflective coating, making the phone thinner and more ergonomic. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer better battery life, faster top-ups, and a more refined design—all without increasing size.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading brands known for its consumer electronics, is likely to launch a new range of devices under the Galaxy S26 series. The device is said to stick to its trusted 5,000mAh battery in the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which claims to continue the six-year trend. But at this time, the difference may lie in higher energy density, allowing the company to make a thinner and lighter smartphone without reducing battery life.

A major boost in charging speeds

The real game-changing feature of the upcoming smartphone is the introduction of 65W fast charging for the handset. As per the reliable leaker named Universe Ice, Samsung is reportedly planning to ditch its 45W charging capability cap- and it looks like it will finally catch up with rivals like OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Also, it is expected that the new cooling tech might prevent the device from overheating and enable the device to operate faster and more safely, which will protect the battery health.

Replacing the bulky camera bump with a slimmer variant

Samsung is further expected to be working on revamping the camera module, one of the most criticised parts of the Ultra series. By replacing the traditional cover films with a patented inkjet-printed anti-reflective layer, the company may reduce the camera bump thickness while maintaining premium image quality.

This could result in the sleeker rear design, which lies flat on surfaces and further feels smoother in the hand.

As per the leaks, these suggested subtle yet impactful designs will improve the original patent in 2018, which could finally be seen in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, offering a blend of style and practicality.

If the speculations are true, with the faster-charging battery, refined design and potential camera hardware improvements, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra has been shaping up to be a balanced and premium flagship.

While it may not bring massive hardware changes, the smart refinements make it one to watch in 2025.