iPad Pro M5 with 12GB RAM and M5 chipset surfaces online before official launch Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPad Pro M5 in October 2025. Recent leaks reveal a major performance boost with the new M5 chip, 12GB RAM, and improved AI support. A leaked unboxing video and benchmark results hint that the device will retain its design from the previous generation.

New Delhi:

Apple’s October 2025 lineup is expected to include the much-awaited iPad Pro M5. The company has followed a consistent trend of releasing new iPads and Mac devices after its annual iPhone event, and this year’s leaks suggest that the new iPad Pro M5 could headline the upcoming launch.

What do the leaks reveal?

The first major leak came from Russian YouTuber Wylsacom, who reportedly unboxed the unreleased iPad Pro M5. The device’s box clearly mentions the M5 chip, confirming Apple’s next-generation processor. Additionally, benchmark listings have surfaced online, revealing key performance details of the new model.

Major hardware upgrades

According to leaked benchmarks, the iPad Pro M5 will come with 12GB of RAM, a significant jump from the 8GB seen in the previous M4 model. This increase is expected to support Apple’s new AI features and improve multitasking efficiency. Performance tests show modest improvements over the M4 chip, indicating that the major gains may come with the M5 Pro and M5 Ultra chips in 2026 MacBook models.

Design and display

Apple is unlikely to introduce major design changes this year, as the 2024 iPad Pro already received a big overhaul with its anti-reflective OLED display and slimmer frame. The leaked unit appears visually identical to the M4 version, featuring a 13-inch display and the same premium build quality.

Additional details and launch expectations

The leaked video also shows the iPad Pro M5 running iPadOS 26, with the battery reportedly manufactured in August 2025, hinting at an imminent launch. The device also ships with a 45W charging adapter, possibly for faster charging.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPad Pro M5 later this month, rounding off its 2025 product lineup before the holiday season.