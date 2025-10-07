Google’s Nano Banana AI to soon work with Google Lens and Circle to Search: How will it work? Google’s Nano Banana is set to become more widely available as the tech giant prepares to integrate it into Google Lens and Circle to Search. The new update aims to bring creative AI-powered image editing and search capabilities right inside the Google app.

New Delhi:

Google’s Nano Banana tool, which operates with Gemini, has become a popular experimental AI tool from the tech giant among tech enthusiasts. Originally designed for creative image generation and editing, the AI tool is now being tested for deeper integration within Google’s existing apps.

According to a recent teardown of version 16.40.18.sa.arm64 of the Google Android app, Nano Banana may soon appear inside Google Lens and Circle to Search, expanding how users interact with visual AI tools on their smartphones.

Nano Banana coming to Google Lens

Android Authority reported that Google Lens is expected to receive a major interface update that introduces new options like ‘Nano Banana Create’ alongside existing tabs such as Search and Translate.

When users select the Nano Banana option, they’ll be greeted with an animated introduction, followed by prompts inviting them to capture, create, and share images. Users will then be able to describe the type of edit or creation they want- for example, changing a background, enhancing lighting, or generating a new object in the image.

This creative mode could make Google Lens more powerful than ever, combining visual search and AI-based image editing in one place.

Circle to Search integration in the works

Along with Lens, Google is also preparing Nano Banana to work with Circle to Search, a feature that enables users to draw a circle on their screen to search for information instantly.

While this integration is still in the early stages and not fully functional yet, it’s expected to bring Nano Banana’s AI image creation and contextual search abilities to Circle to Search. Once live, users might be able to use gestures and simple text prompts to perform AI-driven edits or searches on any screen.

What to expect in 2026?

The rollout timeline for Nano Banana within Lens and Circle to Search isn’t official yet, but early evidence suggests Google is making a major push to expand its AI ecosystem. Once the update goes live, Android users will likely be able to access Nano Banana through the Google app without needing separate installations.

For now, it’s an exciting glimpse at how Google plans to blend AI creativity with visual search, making your smartphone smarter and more fun to use.