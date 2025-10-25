Instagram launches 'watch history' to end the lost Reels problem Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the new feature, confirming that the Watch History function is now available for Reels on Instagram.

New Delhi:

The frenzy for Instagram Reels is universal, captivating both everyday users and public figures. However, a common frustration for users has been the inability to easily revisit a Reel once they scrolled past it. To solve this problem and make the Instagram experience smoother, the company has introduced a powerful new feature.

You will now be able to easily find content you've previously watched, as Instagram has officially launched the Watch History feature as part of its latest update.

Instagram CEO confirms the new feature

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the launch of the feature, confirming that Watch History is now available for Reels. He shared the information via a video, stating, "Hopefully, from now on, you'll be able to find things you couldn't find before, and it'll be easier for you." Following his announcement, Instagram users immediately responded with an outpouring of thanks and positive comments.

How to access watch history

Accessing the feature is simple:

Open the Instagram app.

Go to Settings.

Tap on Your Activity.

Select Watch History.

In this section, you will find a complete list of all the Reels you have previously viewed.

Why the feature was essential

Millions of users frequently faced issues where, while watching a Reel, a distraction like a phone call or an accidental refresh would cause the Reel to disappear instantly. Users had been demanding a solution for this issue for a long time. Instagram's support and tech team developed the Watch History feature as a direct response to ensure users can recover and revisit their lost Reels anytime.

ALSO READ: Excitel Super Deal offers one month of free internet at superfast 200Mbps speed

BSNL launches must-have Rs 1,812 plan with free 6-month OTT and live TV bundle

Massive Rs 6,000 discount: Motorola's 5G phone with 5500mAh battery now available at steal